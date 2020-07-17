Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll

Every sign is pointing to a complete and utter rout of the Republican party in the 2020 election.

According to CNN, not only might President Donald Trump lose, the election could set the GOP back at the state and national levels for years, if not decades.

But publicly, Trump acknowledges none of this.

Despite demoting his reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale at the 11th hour on Wednesday, 111 days before the election, Trump still preaches positivity.

...Our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way.... President Donald Trump Facebook post But at some level, Trump knows how bad things are.

The moves he made Wednesday night speak louder than any words he says publicly.