Hazardous trees pose threat to homeowner in Paradise

### me: town officials say safeway owns a majority of this land with multiple dead and dying trees and the homeowner tells me hes worried about a potential threat kiley wrobel- lives in paradise, worried about dads property: my main concern is somebody getting hurt and killed over something somebody is neglecting according to officials with the town of paradise about 10 feet out from wrobels property line is owned by the sayegh brothers incorporations... the rest is owned by the safeway that burned in the camp fire.

Sot: roger wrobel - lives in paradise - house survived the fire: im worrried about that tree that safeway owns if it fell over it would get my shop and maybe my mobile where im staying wrobel tells me one tree already fell and damaged his fence.

Sot: kiley wrobel - lives in paradise - concerned about father's house: thank god it was only a little tree and did minor damage whats going to happen when a 100 foot dead tree falls and kills someone its just super frustrating roger: we reached out to our insurance and they said that it was like 1000 dollar deductable so i fixed it myself roger -- a disabled veteran... worried about another fire-- created a fire break at the edge of his property... roger: but its hard for me i have to get down on my knees to clip.

Kylie-- tells me she's reached out multiple times to the safeway and the town for help -- with concern about another tree falling kylie: and then him injuring himself trying to take care of it theres just so many concerns about that property over there.

Town officials say property owners are responsible for removing dead and dying trees on their land.

An official at the building resiliency center confirms safeway is not enrolled in neither the government nor the private hazard tree removal program... and the sayegh brothers are enrolled in the private program.

Me: i reached out to safeway for a comment regarding a tree removal program and have not heard back action news now reached out to the*say* (sp.sayegh) brother* for a comment on their progress in removing the trees they're responsible for -- and we have not heard back.

