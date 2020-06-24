Global  
 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with important three points after slow start
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to see Manchester United recover from a slow start to remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday.Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time and he also produced a wonderful piece of skill to help Anthony Martial wrap up the contest late on.It ensured the Red Devils moved back level on points with fourth-placed Leicester, who were able to get the better of Sheffield United earlier in the day.

