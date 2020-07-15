Global  
 

Lansdowne Street Restaurants To Provide Red Sox Game Day Experience
Lansdowne Street Restaurants To Provide Red Sox Game Day Experience

Lansdowne Street Restaurants To Provide Red Sox Game Day Experience

Lansdowne Street will be open to pedestrians only on game days, and restaurants will offer outdoor dining.

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

