Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia Mayors
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Georgia Mayors

Georgia Mayors

The Mayors of Atlanta and Savannah defy Governor Kemp's executive order banning them from requiring face masks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Defiance deepens as Georgia governor blocks local mask rules

ATLANTA (AP) — Mayors in Atlanta and other Georgia cities deepened their defiance of Gov. Brian...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

LTwitty

Lesly Derenoncourt RT @JoyAnnReid: This is absolutely insane. @BrianKempGA is suing to command Georgia mayors to clear the way for their constituents to get… 11 seconds ago

dmeaty

Demetri RT @JoyAnnReid: Whoa ... I'd heard some Floridians tossing around the term "DeathSantis" but now it's been turned into a billboard and a tr… 52 seconds ago

bongo_xxx

It's going to get ugly. Georgia mayors should defy Brian Kemp. I'd like to see the Republican Governor send in troops to over rule them. 1 minute ago

DoIhavetodoeve1

DoIhavetodoeverythingaroundhere? RT @MollyJongFast: I do think Kemp may be the worst. "Kemp made that a reality, writing on Twitter that his lawsuit "is on behalf of the A… 1 minute ago

TimothyBigelow5

Timothy Bigelow @washingtonpost Mad Prince Kemp sues Georgia mayors to spread bioterror. It's not the economy he wants to revive,… https://t.co/QJ1XHO67O8 2 minutes ago

schlomer_david

David Schlomer I can only hope that Georgia mayors and other officers defy @BrianKempGA stupid EO about masks. 4 minutes ago