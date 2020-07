Concerns over COVID-19 prompt city to shut down summer camp at the STARS complex

POLICE SAY THREE JUVENILES FROMOUTSIDE THE AREA HAVE BEENARRESTED.

NO ONE WAS HURT.SUMMER PROGRAMS CUT SHORT INFORT MYERS... AFTER CONCERNSABOUT COVID-19 CASES AT THECITY-OWNED STARS COMPLEX.THE CITY MAKING THATANNOUNCEMENT EARLIER TODAY.FOX 4’S ROCHELLE ALLEYNE SPOKETO SEVERAL PEOPLE WHO CLAIM THECOMPLEX HASN’T BEEN PROPERLYNOTIFYING PEOPLE ABOUT POSITIVECASES."All I kept thinking was I couldhave caught it and it still isnot too late."KIASHA LEE SAYS SHE’S STILLSHOCKED BY HER 16-YEAR-OLD’SRECENT COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS.."I immediately started cryingbecause I just recovered.

I’m inremission from cancer."LEE SAYS HER WHOLE FAMILY GOTTESTED AFTER BEING NOTIFIED THATONE OF HER DAUGHTER’SCOWORKERS-- AT THE STARSCOMPLEX...HAD THE VIRUS.BUT LEE CLAIMS A SIMILARNOTIFICATION DIDN’T GO OUT FORHER CHILD."They never notified the otherstaff members that she testedpositive.

They only found outthrough Facebook.""It was the body aches, it wasthe fever."IT’S A STORY THAT’S EERILYSIMILAR TO ONE TOLD BY THE WIFEOF A STARS COMPLEX EMPLOYEE..."Nobody notified the employees,the kids family members, noteven the HR department, nobodyknew about Greg’s case."WILLINA GILMORE SAYS HER HUSBANDSTARTED TO FEEL SICK A FEWWEEKENDS AGO...AND THAT THEYIMMEDIATELY LET HIS SUPERVISORSKNOW.GILMORE BELIEVES HER HUSBANDCAUGHT THE VIRUS WHILE AT WORK."That’s the problem we’rehaving, we’re really upsetbecause COVID-19 is serious.

MYhusband was really sick, hecould have died."AFTER MANY CALLS AND COMPLAINTSTO THE CITY---IT WAS ANNOUNCEDTHURSDAY THAT THE STARS COMPLEXWOULD BE ENDING TWO SUMMERPROGRAMS FOR KIDSEARLY---BECAUSE OF THE RISINGNUMBER OF COVID CASES IN THEAREA.WE REACHED OUT TO THE CITY TOFIND OUT WHAT THEIR NOTIFICATIONPROCESS IS...IF SOMEONE AT THEFACILITY TESTS POSITIVE...THEYSAY TO AVOID A HIPAAVIOLATION...THEY LEAVENOTIFICATIONS UP TO THE COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT..."I think that’s bullshit."IT’S AN ANSWER THAT A LOCALSCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE ISN’TBUYING"There’s no HIPAA violation inletting people know they wereexposed."BOTH WOMEN I SPOKE TO SAY THEYWANT TO MAKE IT CLEAR THAT THEYARE NOT BASHING THE COMPLEX ORTHE PROGRAMMING IT PROVIDES TOTHE COMMUNITY...BUT THEY DO WANTPEOPLE TO KNOW THAT THERE HAVEBEEN CASES THERE..."My main concern wasn’t to bashthem, it was to give word outthat if my daughter came incontact with you all the STARScomplex, go get tested."IN FORT MYERS, ROCHELLE ALLEYNE,FOX 4, IYC.CITY COUNCILMAN JOHNNY STREETSSAYS HE’S SPOKEN WITH CITYMANAGER SAEED KAZEMI... WHO ISCONSIDERING SHUTTING DOWN THEENTIRE FACILITY TEMPORARILY.

WEALSO REACHED OUT TO THE CITY FORMORE INFORMATION AND A POSSIBLETIMELINE ON THIS DECISION, BUTHAVE NOT