mitch and mcgrath fundraising

Senator mitch mcconnell and his democratic challenger amy mcgrath are running almost neck-and-neck when it comes to fundraising.

Recent quarter: $17.4 million ..

Since start o ... according to mcgrath's campaign... she raised more than 17 million dollars in the april-through- june period.

The retired marine combat pilot has raised $47 million since entering the race about a year ago.

Mcconnell raised more than $12 million in the most recent quarter, bringing his total to nearly $38 million for the campaign cycle.