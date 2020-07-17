mitch and mcgrath fundraising

|
Senator mitch mcconnell and his democratic challenger amy mcgrath are running almost neck-and-neck when it comes to fundraising.
Fs vo bullets:no campaign fundraising amy mcgrath: ..
..
Recent quarter: $17.4 million ..
Since start o ... according to mcgrath's campaign... she raised more than 17 million dollars in the april-through- june period.
The retired marine combat pilot has raised $47 million since entering the race about a year ago.
Mcconnell raised more than $12 million in the most recent quarter, bringing his total to nearly $38 million for the campaign cycle.
