Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide mask mandate for Colorado
Colorado Gov.
Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday that requires most people to wear masks in all public indoor spaces, with some exceptions.
Colorado Gov. Polis announces executive order for statewide mask mandateAcross Colorado, local governments have been requiring masks to be worn in public for several months, but for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began Gov. Jared Polis announced an executive..
