Property in Portland, NY suffers significant damage from Thursday storm

The family-owned barn in Portland housed seven horses, all of which are accounted for, according to the owners.

SO FAR THERE ARE NOCONFIRMED REPORTSOF A TORNADOTOUCHING DOWN.TORNADO OR NOT --THIS STORM SYSTEMLEFT SOME SERIOUSDAMAGE IN ITS WAKE.GILAT MELAMED ISLIVE IN PORTAND --WHICH MIGHT HAVETAKEN THE BRUNT OFIT.SOME OF THE MOSTSEVERE DAMAGEWE'VE SEEN THISEVENING IS TO THISFAMILY FARM INPORTLAND.THE ROOF TO THEBARN IS TORN ANDNEARLY THE WHOLEFRONT LAWN ISCOVERED IN LARGEPILES OF DEBRIS.WE SPOKE WITH THEPROPERTY OWNER'SBEST FRIEND.

WHOSAYS THIS FARMMEANS EVERYTHINGTO THE FAMILY.FRIEND SARAHSPREGUE SAYS THEOWNER LIVES HEREWITH HER BOYFRIENDAND TWO YEAR OLDSOON.AND HAS HAD THEFARM FOR SEVENYEARS.THE DEBRIS COVERSMOST OF THE FRIENDLAWN ANDSTRETCHES AROUNDTO THE SIDE OF THEBARN.SPREGUE SAYS NOONE WAS HURT.

ANDALL HORSES AREACCOUNTED FOR.BUT THAT SOME BIRDSLIKE PEACKOCKS ANDGEESE ARE MISING ORDEAD.SPREGUE SAYS THATALL THINGSCONSIDERED.

THEOWNER IS IN GOODSPIRITS."I MEAN THEY'VE BUILTTHIS.

THIS IS THEIRLIFE AND I MEAN WHATDO YOU SAY ABOUTTHIS.

HOW DO YOUREACT TO THIS."SPREGUE SAYS AWHOLE WINTER'SWORTH OF FOOD ISGONE TOO.THE HOME ITSELFDOESN'T APPEAR TOBE HAVE MAJORPHYSICAL DAMAGE.ALL EVENING WE'VESEEN NEIGHBORSSTOP BY TO HELP.ESPECIALLY WITHCARING FOR THEHORSES.WE SPOKE TO ONEMAN WHO'S BRINGINGTWO HORSES BACK TOHIS STABLE IN RIPLEY.LIVE IN PORTALND,GILAT MELAMED, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.