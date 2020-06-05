NCAA announces COVID-19 testing guidelines

What the sport of college football looks like during the 2020 season largely remains to be seen.

- what the sport of college - football looks like, during the- 20-20 season... largely remains- to be seen.

- but assuming there is college - football to be played... school- are no longer in the dark...- when it comes to covid-19 - testing - guidelines.

- the n-c-double-a is recommendin- all players get tested, within- 72- hours of each game... and that- goes for all high-risk sports.- any player who tests positive,- for the corona-virus... will be- forced to isolate, for ten- days... and will only be allowe- to return to action... after at- least three days, without - symptoms. - other recommendation s include- the use of face - coverings... and adherence to - social distancing protocols...- during training.- - and here's a statement, from- n-c-double-a president mark - emmert... quote... when we made- the extremely difficult decisio- to cancel last spring's - championships... it was because- there was simply no way to- conduct them safely.- this document lays out the- advice of health care - professionals as to how to- resume college sports... if we- can achieve an environment wher- covid-19 rates are- manageable.

- today... sadly... the data- points in the wrong direction..- if- there is to be college sports i- the fall... we need to get a- much better handle on the - pandemic...