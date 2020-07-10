missing person suspect

The building.

A suspect wanted in connection to a missing person's case is back in pike county after being arrested in lexington.

Krystle williams was booked into the pike county detention center this morning.

She was arrested in lexington on july 13th on charges involving the disappearance of wesley hook. Police say hook was murdered last month.

Remains found in a burned car on monday are believed to be his.... but police say they are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner's office.

Williams... along with another man... have been charged