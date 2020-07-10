missing person suspect

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
A suspect wanted in connection to a missing person's case is back in pike county after being arrested in lexington.

Full mug:arrest in missing persons case pike county krystle williams krystle williams.jpg &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; krystle williams was booked into the pike county detention center this morning.

She was arrested in lexington on july 13th on charges involving the disappearance of wesley hook full mug:murder victim pike county wesley hook wesley hook.jpg &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; police say hook was murdered last month.

Remains found in a burned car on monday are believed to be his.... but police say they are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner's office.

Williams... along with another man... have been charged




