Enforcing Ohio's mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines at bars, restaurants

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the Ohio Investigative Unit, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, would be assisting in enforcing rules for mask-wearing and social distancing at bars and restaurants.



