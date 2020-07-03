Enforcing Ohio's mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines at bars, restaurants
Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the Ohio Investigative Unit, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, would be assisting in enforcing rules for mask-wearing and social distancing at bars and restaurants.
