The men and women fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every little bit helps." That's the motto of an eatery in Boca Raton where the owner has made it her mission since March to feed those on the frontlines.

Boca Raton business helping to feed those on the frontlines of coronavirus pandemic

50 LUNCHES HEADING TO DELRAY MEDICAL CENTER.

50LUNCHES HEADING TO DELRAYMEDICAL CENTER.

IT'S PALMBEACH BAGEL IN BOCA RATON WAYOF HELPING TO "FEED THEFRONTLINES." FRESH DELICIOUSMEALS AND TO HAVE A PERSONALNOTE, INSPIRATION, AND JUSTEVEN SOMETHING LIKE THAT IT'SA TRAUMATIC THING THESEWORKERS ARE GOING THROUGH.JILL GOODMAN IS THE EATERY'SOWNER.

POLICE, FIRE, HOSPITALSAND SOME OF THE COVID TESTINGSITES RELISH THE MEALS.GOODMAN IS PRONE TO MATCHING ACUSTOMERS DONATION.

ONE OF MYCUSTOMERS A WONDERFUL HARDWORKING GIRL CALLED ME ANDSAID I WANT TO FEED SOMEONETODAY.

GREAT, HOW MUCH MONEYDO YOU HAVE?

IT WASN'T A LARGEAMOUNT OF MONEY.

I'M LIKEGREAT I'LL MATCH YOUR MONEYAND THIS WAY WE CAN FEED THECOVID UNIT.

BOCA CITYCOUNCILMAN ANDY THOMSON SAYSIT'S GREAT SEEING A LOCALBUSINESS HELPING OTHERS.

ANDTHEY'RE DOING IT IN A WAY THATIS CHARITABLE, IS GIVING BACKTO THE COMMUNITY.

GOODMANSAYS, SHE'S BLESSED AND THATMEANS SHE'S GOT TO PAY ITFORWARD.

IT'S NOT A LOT BUTISN'T IT THE LITTLE THINGSTHAT REALLY GET US ALL THATFEEL GOOD KIND OF MOMENT?

