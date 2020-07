CDC extends 'No Sail Order' for cruise ships through September due to ongoing coronavirus outbreaks Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:29s - Published 2 minutes ago CDC extends 'No Sail Order' for cruise ships through September due to ongoing coronavirus outbreaks The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its 'No Sail Order' for cruise ships through September due to ongoing coronavirus outbreaks. The ban on cruising in U.S waters has now been extended through Sept. 30. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EXTENDED THE NO SAIL ORDER FORCRUISE SHIPS. THE BAN NOWPREVENTS CRUISING IN U-SWATERS THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30THBECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS RISKSON SHIPS. THE NO SAIL ORDERWAS SET TO EXPIRE NEXT WEEK.SOME CRUISE LINES HAD ALREADYVOLUNTEERED TO SUSPENDOPERATIONS UNTIL SEPTEMBER15TH. THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICHAS HIT CRUISE LINESPARTICULARLY HARD AS ITBROUGHT GLOBAL TRAVEL TONEAR H





You Might Like

Tweets about this Alberto Passalacqua RT @thehill: CDC extends no sail order for cruise ships https://t.co/DxZJJsuCev https://t.co/3LNYRs4rh8 32 seconds ago The Hill CDC extends no sail order for cruise ships https://t.co/DxZJJsuCev https://t.co/3LNYRs4rh8 8 minutes ago WHAS11 News From March 1 to July 10, 80% of the cruise ships within U.S. jurisdiction were impacted by COVID-19 cases, accordin… https://t.co/RaWhby6lcK 17 minutes ago RR CDC extends No Sail Order for cruise ships through September https://t.co/T2ZVqrQsII 19 minutes ago Anita Caraveo RT @wbaltv11: CDC extends its 'no sail order' for all cruise ships through September https://t.co/5b0tRC4p4R 25 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources Cruises from U.S. ports on hold through September



If you're hoping to hop on a cruise, it won't happen anytime soon. A "no sail" order has been extended to all U.S. ports through September. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago