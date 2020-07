Robert Courtney to remain in prison for now Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:13s - Published 1 day ago Robert Courtney to remain in prison for now Robert Courtney, a former Kansas City area pharmacist who diluted cancer drugs he sold to increase profits, will not be released from prison early as scheduled after victims' families and lawmakers protested. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Tara RT @GovParsonMO: I have written the U.S. Attorney General to ask that he put a stop to Robert Courtney’s scheduled release. It is impossibl… 9 hours ago Ellie RT @41actionnews: Robert Courtney will remain in federal prison instead of being released early, according to Sen. Josh Hawley. https://t.c… 13 hours ago Jim'sJunkBox RT @kcur: NEW: Kansas City ex-pharmacist Robert Courtney whose dilution of cancer medications led to the premature deaths of hundreds of pa… 21 hours ago Tony's Kansas City Apologies, here's the proper link for that story: https://t.co/7RUBggAjGl And another from KSHB: https://t.co/qyOE5ERItI 2 days ago KCUR NEW: Kansas City ex-pharmacist Robert Courtney whose dilution of cancer medications led to the premature deaths of… https://t.co/eu9dgNtskZ 2 days ago