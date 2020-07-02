750-bedded COVID-19 first-line treatment centre set up in Thiruvananthapuram

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kerala State in southern India
Social distancing norms flouted at examination centre in Kerala
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05Published
SC to examine validity of 52-year-old Kerala law prohibiting animal sacrifice in templesThe Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a 52-year-old Kerala law that prohibits animal sacrifice in temples and issued..
IndiaTimes
Thiruvananthapuram Metropolis in Kerala, India
Kerala gold smuggling case: M Sivasankar leaves Customs Dept's office after being questioned for 9 hrs
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
Travancore royals get managerial right over Padmanabha templeThe Supreme Court on Monday restored the right of “Managership or the Shebaitship” of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala to the..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Border Force defends handling of coronavirus risk as global report points finger at Australia's asylum seeker treatmentThe Australian Border Force boss says all protocols have been followed after guards at immigration detention centres in Brisbane and Melbourne tested positive..
SBS
Border Force commissioner defends handling of coronavirus risk as global report points finger at Australia's treatment of asylum seekersThe Australian Border Force boss says all protocols have been followed after guards at immigration detention centres in Brisbane and Melbourne tested positive..
SBS
Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3M appeal for pandemic fightThe UN says up to 265 million people could face starvation because of the impact of Covid-19.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources