750-bedded COVID-19 first-line treatment centre set up in Thiruvananthapuram
750-bedded COVID-19 first-line treatment centre set up in Thiruvananthapuram

750-bedded COVID-19 first-line treatment centre set up in Thiruvananthapuram

A 750-bedded COVID-19 first-line treatment centre has been set up in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

COVID-19 bed care facility opened at Travancore International convention centre in Green Field Stadium of Thiruvananthapuram.

Asymptomatic patients and patients with mild symptoms will be shifted here and observed keenly.

There are over 4800 active cases of COVID-19 in Kerala.

