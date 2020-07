TUSD finalizes 'One Model Fits All' school reopening

COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL ABOUTTO TAKE PLACE IN TUCSON.

A VACCINEWILL GO A (LONG WAY IN HELPINGUS REBOUND FROM THE PANDEMIC.TONIGHT -- MORE DETAILS ON HOWYOU CAN TAKE PART IN MODERNA'SVACCINE TRIAL -- FROM THEDOCTOR OVERSEEING THE TUCSONPORTION OF THE STUDY.REBOUND ARIZONA OPEN "WHEN IFOUND OUT I GOT TO DO THISSTUDY, WITH WHAT'S GOING ON INTHE WORLD, IT'S SOMETHING IOBVIOUSLY WANTED TO A PART OFIN MY MEDICAL CAREER, MAKING ADIFFERENCE." DOCTOR JACKMCGETTIGAN CALLS THIS COVID-19VACCINE TRIAL THE MOSTIMPORTANT MOMENT OF HISRESEARCH CAREER.

THE OWNER OFQUALITY OF LIFE MEDICAL ANDRESEARCH CENTER IS ALSO THEPRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR FOR THETUCSON PORTION OF MODERNA'SPHASE 3 VACCINE TRIAL.

QLMC ISONE OF 87 CLINICS NATIONWIDETAKING PART IN THE STUDY.MCGETTIGAN GIVING US A LOOKINSIDE HIS CLINIC -- INCLUDINGHIS TWO LABS WHICH WILL BEUSED FOR THE TRIAL.

WHEN THETRIAL BEGINS THE WEEK OF JULY27TH -- MCGETTIGAN PLANS TOFOCUS ON PARTICIPANTS ON THEFRONT LINES.

"THEY'RE DEALINGWITH THESE PEOPLE WITH THEDIAGNOSIS EVERYDAY.

THEY'REPUTTING THEIR LIFE ON THELINE." MODERNA'S COVID-19VACCINE HAS SHOWN PROMISE INTHE TWO INITIAL TRIALS.

THEVACCINE IS BEING DEVELOPED TOPREVENT COVID-19 BY PRODUCINGANTIBODIES TO THE VIRUS.

DR.MCGETTIGAN HOPES TO SIGN UP ASMANY AS 1,000 TUCSONANS.

HE'SINVITING SOME OF THE HARDESTHIT PARTS OF OUR COMMUNITY TOPARTICIPATE.

"SOME OF THEMINORITY GROUPS, I KNOW OURNATIVE AMERICANS HAVE BEENREALLY HIT HARD.

WE WOULD LOVETO REACH OUT TO THEM IFTHEY'RE INTERESTED AND WILLINGTO PARTICIPATE." TO SIGN UPFOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE TRIALHERE IN TUCSON -- YOU'RE ASKEDTO EMAIL [email protected] .YOU'LL ALSO FIND A LINK IN THEWEB VERSION OF THIS STORY ATKGUN 9 DOT-COM.

MEANTIME --MCGETTIGAN IS READY TO GETTHIS STUDY UNDERWAY AND TAKEPART IN AN HISTORIC MOMENT INVACCINE RESEARCH.

THIS HASBEEN MOVING A WARP SPEED.BEING IN THE WORLD OF RESEARCHI'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING MOVEAT THE SPEED THIS STUDY ISMOVING."