Face Mask Mandates: The Science Backs Up Covering Up
A study coming out soon in the Journal of Health Affairs shows states that have implemented mask rules have fared better, with hundreds of thousands of cases of COVID-19 likely averted.
GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the StateGA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State Republican Governor Brian Kemp issued the executive order on Wednesday. It prohibits face mask mandates that are more restrictive than..
Nevada among top anti-mask statesSome people in Nevada are refusing to wear masks, which is contributing to the spread of coronavirus. Now, the Silver State is among the top states where people are ignoring mask mandates.
Royal Society president welcomes new guidance on masks in shopsRoyal Society president Venkatraman Ramakrishnan reacts to the Government's announcement that face coverings will become mandatory in shops in England from July 24.Anyone failing to comply with the..