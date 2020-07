Financial Focus for July 16, 2020

DOW DOWN HALF A PERCENT.NASDAQ DOWN NEARLY ONE PERCENTSP500 DOWN SLIGHTLYAND GAMING...BOYD DOWN 2% CAESARS DOWN 1%MGM DOWN 3%LAS VEGAS SANDS DOWN 1% WYNNDOWN 2% RED ROCK RESORTS DOWN3%IN TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS...THE PANDEMIC COULD CAUSEBACK-TO- SCHOOL SALES THISFALL..TO TOP A RECORD-BREAKING "100-BILLION" DOLLARS.WITH MANY SCHOOLS TURNING TOONLINE CLASSES..., PARENTS AREBUYING MORE LAPTOPS, DESKTOPSAND COMPUTER ACCESSORIES.THE "NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATIONREPORTS"...FAMILIES ON AVERAGE AREEXPECTED TO SPEND "7-HUNDREDAND 90 DOLLARS".FAMILIES WITH COLLEGE STUDENTSARE PROJECTED TO SPEND"1-THOUSAND AND 60 DOLLARS".NEXT ON 13 ACTION NEWS LIVE AT

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has been accepted as a member of the European Battery Alliance (EBA250),...

Equity indices edged higher on Thursday, helped by gains in metal and financial stocks and as focused...

Reece James has insisted Chelsea’s focus has always been to qualify for next season’s Champions...