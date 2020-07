The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 4,592 cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, a single-day record number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.



Related videos from verified sources Contact tracing vital as COVID-19 cases increase in Jefferson County



As the number of COVID-19 cases increase across Jefferson County, contact tracing is vital. Denver7's Adi Guajardo explains how it works. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:57 Published 15 minutes ago Dallas County Records 500th Coronavirus Death, Reports 1,027 New Cases Thursday



This is the 14th day in a row the county has recorded at least 1,000 new cases. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:40 Published 2 hours ago Beach Closure Battle Brewing Coastside



A battle is brewing in San Mateo County over whether cities should indefinitely close their beaches during the pandemic. Len Ramirez reports. (7-16-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:00 Published 5 hours ago