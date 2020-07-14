Global  
 

Oakland Reaches $32.7 Million Settlement in Ghost Ship Fire Lawsuit
Oakland Reaches $32.7 Million Settlement in Ghost Ship Fire Lawsuit

Oakland Reaches $32.7 Million Settlement in Ghost Ship Fire Lawsuit

The city of Oakland has reached a $32.7 million settlement of the lawsuits filed over the disastrous Ghost Ship warehouse fire in 2016.

Andrea Nakano reports.

(7-16-20)

Oakland, Calif., to pay $32.7M to settle lawsuits over Ghost Ship fire that killed 36

Oakland, Calif., will pay $32.7 million US to settle lawsuits filed over a 2016 fire at an illegally...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



