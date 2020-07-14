Oakland Reaches $32.7 Million Settlement in Ghost Ship Fire Lawsuit
The city of Oakland has reached a $32.7 million settlement of the lawsuits filed over the disastrous Ghost Ship warehouse fire in 2016.
Andrea Nakano reports.
(7-16-20)
🍿Justice is Served RT @nbcbayarea: JUST IN: Oakland reaches a $32.7 million settlement with families of victims from 2016 deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire. ht… 4 hours ago
les {BLM} RT @abc7newsbayarea: #BREAKING: The City of Oakland has agreed to settle for $32.7 million in a lawsuit filed on behalf of 32 of the 36 peo… 5 hours ago
FeloniousTweet RT @KPIXtv: The city of Oakland has reached a $32.7 million settlement of the lawsuits filed over the disastrous Ghost Ship warehouse fire… 5 hours ago
ABC7 News #BREAKING: The City of Oakland has agreed to settle for $32.7 million in a lawsuit filed on behalf of 32 of the 36… https://t.co/LMmP5ZXyWq 6 hours ago
Frank RT @simoneaponte: BREAKING: City of #Oakland reaches a $32.7 million settlement with families of 32 out of 36 people who died in the #Ghost… 6 hours ago
James Tan MBA Broker/ REALTOR -Bethany Real Estate Oakland Reaches $32.7 Million Settlement In Ghost Ship Fire Lawsuit https://t.co/DQC3RjximB https://t.co/F4fgUrPnsj 7 hours ago
alamedabot Oakland Reaches $32.7 Million Settlement In Ghost Ship Fire Lawsuit https://t.co/kImeNymp8D 7 hours ago
A Navy Warship Is Burning Upin San DiegoSAN DIEGO — The Navy says the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard reportedly began in the lower vehicle storage area and led to an internal explosion at 8:30 a.m on Sunday. Firefighters are still..
Crews Continue To Battle Fire Aboard Navy Ship In San DiegoFirefighters Tuesday continued to battle a blaze which broke out aboard a Navy ship in San Diego and injured 21 people.
Progress being made as crews continue to battle Navy ship fireNavy officials Tuesday said crews are making progress in fighting a fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego.