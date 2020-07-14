Oakland Reaches $32.7 Million Settlement in Ghost Ship Fire Lawsuit

The city of Oakland has reached a $32.7 million settlement of the lawsuits filed over the disastrous Ghost Ship warehouse fire in 2016.

Oakland, Calif., will pay $32.7 million US to settle lawsuits filed over a 2016 fire at an illegally...

Frank RT @simoneaponte : BREAKING: City of #Oakland reaches a $32.7 million settlement with families of 32 out of 36 people who died in the #Ghost … 6 hours ago

ABC7 News #BREAKING : The City of Oakland has agreed to settle for $32.7 million in a lawsuit filed on behalf of 32 of the 36… https://t.co/LMmP5ZXyWq 6 hours ago

FeloniousTweet RT @KPIXtv : The city of Oakland has reached a $32.7 million settlement of the lawsuits filed over the disastrous Ghost Ship warehouse fire… 5 hours ago

les {BLM} RT @abc7newsbayarea : #BREAKING : The City of Oakland has agreed to settle for $32.7 million in a lawsuit filed on behalf of 32 of the 36 peo… 5 hours ago

🍿Justice is Served RT @nbcbayarea : JUST IN: Oakland reaches a $32.7 million settlement with families of victims from 2016 deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire. ht… 4 hours ago