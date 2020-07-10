|
Katie Price's son Harvey could be in intensive care 'for weeks'
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Katie Price's son Harvey is still in intensive care and could be for weeks.
Katie Price had backpack stolen by intruders
Katie Price's home invaders stole her backpack from her stint on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' when they broke in over the weekend.
Katie's son Harvey was rushed to hospital by ambulance after struggling to breathe.
Daily Record - Published
Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail •Wales Online •Belfast Telegraph
Katie Price has said her son Harvey is still in intensive care, but that he is being “brave and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
