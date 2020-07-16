Global  
 

Potter: A big point for Brighton
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:48s
Potter: A big point for Brighton

Graham Potter praised his Brighton side for ‘defending with our lives’ to earn a ‘hard-fought point’ at Southampton and take another step towards Premier League survival.

Graham Potter will not celebrate Brighton survival prematurely

Brighton boss Graham Potter praised the bravery of his players after “a big point” against...
Belfast Telegraph


