Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle team up for Female Empowerment Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published 1 day ago Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle team up for Female Empowerment The United Nations Foundation created the Girl Up Leadership Summit in 2010. Its objective is to bring young women together for global change. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Call me K 🛡 RT @extratv: Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle team up for women's empowerment. 👏 https://t.co/fhas1U5ouv 1 hour ago WinningSeasonPodcast Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama Speak at #GenderEquality Summit https://t.co/PGsTrCdHG1 1 hour ago D&DofSussex❤️ RT @GlobalGrind: Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle Team up for Female Empowerment https://t.co/E3Oe8aVuoS 2 hours ago Brandon Demings Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama Speak at Gender Equality Summit https://t.co/RyswrydoCi 2 hours ago Fraudmore.com Michelle Obama's eye-opening text to Meghan Markle about baby Archie revealed #MeghanMarkle | #Megxit https://t.co/faswRw9WGJ 3 hours ago abgweth RT @xo_duchess: Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle at the GirlUp Virtual Conference was Pure Black Girl Magic💙💙🔥 https://t.co/80kWdcVr6K 3 hours ago DuchessMeghanXo Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle at the GirlUp Virtual Conference was Pure Black Girl Magic💙💙🔥… https://t.co/YaW5Uw2FvT 3 hours ago Die Rechtsanwaeldin RT @Daily_Express: Michelle Obama’s eye-opening text to Meghan Markle about baby Archie revealed https://t.co/bNinuaNRjp https://t.co/ffly… 3 hours ago