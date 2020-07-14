Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle team up for Female Empowerment

Meghan Markle gave a keynote speech via webcam to more than 40,000 attendees of the Girl Up Leadership Summit. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Duchess of Sussex has issued a rallying cry to young women across the globe to “push” humanity in a “more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction”.Meghan gave the keynote speech at the 2020 Girls Up leadership summit staged online
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
