Public celebrations of Real Madrid's La Liga win confined to vehicles to curb spread of COVID-19

Spanish football titans Real Madrid secured the La Liga victory last night (July 16) after a 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Fans were quick to show their support but public celebrations were confined to vehicles in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Footage shows many vehicles using their horns on Calle del Almirante to express support for the club's title win.

Spain has had over 28,000 deaths related to COVID-19.