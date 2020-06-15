Declining travel due to pandemic forces British Airways to retire Boeing 747s Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published 10 minutes ago Declining travel due to pandemic forces British Airways to retire Boeing 747s British Airways is to retire its fleet of Boeing 747s with immediate effect.The airline has used the craft since July 1989 and is currently the world’s biggest operator of the 747-400 model. 0

