Emergency crews were seen swimming through floodwater, searching for people suspected to have been trapped in cars in a flooded underpass in Palermo, Italy on Wednesday (July 15).

Emergency crews search for people thought to be trapped in cars submerged under murky water in Italy

Emergency crews were seen swimming through floodwater, searching for people suspected to have been trapped in cars in a flooded underpass in Palermo, Italy on Wednesday (July 15).

According to local officials, the city of Palermo on the Island of Sicily experienced the heaviest rainstorm in memory, causing severe flash floods and extensive damage.

Gabriella Gangi, the filmer, told Newsflare: "So much fear and so much damage caused by flooding.

Cars destroyed, children pulled out from submerged cars.

Rescue operations are not yet completed.

Police and firefighters plunged into the mud to rescue trapped people in their submerged cars." At least two people have been killed.