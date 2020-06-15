Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emergency crews search for people thought to be trapped in cars submerged under murky water in Italy
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:28s - Published
Emergency crews search for people thought to be trapped in cars submerged under murky water in Italy

Emergency crews search for people thought to be trapped in cars submerged under murky water in Italy

Emergency crews were seen swimming through floodwater, searching for people suspected to have been trapped in cars in a flooded underpass in Palermo, Italy on Wednesday (July 15).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Emergency crews were seen swimming through floodwater, searching for people suspected to have been trapped in cars in a flooded underpass in Palermo, Italy on Wednesday (July 15).

According to local officials, the city of Palermo on the Island of Sicily experienced the heaviest rainstorm in memory, causing severe flash floods and extensive damage.

Gabriella Gangi, the filmer, told Newsflare: "So much fear and so much damage caused by flooding.

Cars destroyed, children pulled out from submerged cars.

Rescue operations are not yet completed.

Police and firefighters plunged into the mud to rescue trapped people in their submerged cars." At least two people have been killed.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ten dead and dozens more missing as flash floods hit Indonesia [Video]

Ten dead and dozens more missing as flash floods hit Indonesia

Ten people were killed and dozens more missing after flash floods hit Indonesia last today (July 14). Homes were battered with the torrent and cars were washed away following heavy rain in the South..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published
Extreme flooding leaves cars submerged in Calgary, Canada [Video]

Extreme flooding leaves cars submerged in Calgary, Canada

Extreme flooding in Calgary, Canada on Saturday (June 13) left cars partially submerged on a highway and a man trapped, standing on the roof of his car. The filmer, Akbar Ali told Newsflare: "It..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published