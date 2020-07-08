Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection

|
Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests COVID positive... again
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus againBRASLIA - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro announced Wednesday that he still has the coronavirus, after undergoing a new test the day before. "I'm fine, thank..
'You cannot fight the pandemic with lies' -- Angela Merkel knows how to insert a dagger(CNN)Angela Merkel may not scream down the phone at President Donald Trump -- but she knows how to insert a dagger. Trump, as well as Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and..
Covid-positive Brazil president Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquineCovid-positive Brazil president Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquine ......
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Steps Up His Assault on Biden With Scattershot Attacks, Many FalseAs he searches for a way to turn around his struggling candidacy, President Trump has intensified a tear-down operation aimed at Joe Biden with a dizzying..
U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source
Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response
Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll
Brazil Largest country in South America
India crosses 10-lakh coronavirus cases, toll reaches 25,600With a million coronavirus cases, India is now just behind US (3.7 million) and Brazil (two million).
Brazil reaches 76,000 virus deathsBrazil has registered more than 76,000 deaths from COVID-19, and reached the milestone figure of two million cases. Brazil has recorded more than 1,000 daily..
In pictures: How coronavirus swept through BrazilAs the country passes 2m cases, we tell the story of how the outbreak spread in pictures.
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
A Club of G.O.P. Political Heirs Push Back on TrumpMitt Romney, Larry Hogan and Liz Cheney — descendants of sometimes rebellious or resolute Republicans of the past — are dissenting voices on a president who..
'Sink or swim': GOP Gov. Larry Hogan says Trump left states to fight alone as COVID-19 pandemic ragedHogan said "waiting around for the president to run the nation's response was hopeless" and would lead "more of our citizens to suffering and death."
Democrats haul in big buckets of money for Senate races as Trump's woes spill over to GOPTrump's political woes are spilling over to GOP Senate candidates amid concerns about his response to the coronvirus and the George Floyd protests.
