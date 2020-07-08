Global  
 

Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Brazil right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday (July 16) said he hopes Republican U.S. President Donald Trump will be reelected in November.

Bolsonaro has often lauded Trump, calling him a political role model and drawing parallels between their conservative agendas.

Jair Bolsonaro Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests COVID positive... again [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests COVID positive... again

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters on Wednesday he's again tested positive for new coronavirus. He was first diagnosed last week and also revealed he's been medicating with the unproven anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus again

 BRASLIA - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro announced Wednesday that he still has the coronavirus, after undergoing a new test the day before. "I'm fine, thank..
WorldNews

'You cannot fight the pandemic with lies' -- Angela Merkel knows how to insert a dagger

 (CNN)Angela Merkel may not scream down the phone at President Donald Trump -- but she knows how to insert a dagger. Trump, as well as Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and..
WorldNews

Covid-positive Brazil president Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquine

 Covid-positive Brazil president Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquine ......
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Steps Up His Assault on Biden With Scattershot Attacks, Many False

 As he searches for a way to turn around his struggling candidacy, President Trump has intensified a tear-down operation aimed at Joe Biden with a dizzying..
NYTimes.com
U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source [Video]

U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source

A source familiar with the matter says the Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, in a move that would worsen already tense U.S.-China relations. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published
Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response [Video]

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published
Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll [Video]

Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll

Every sign is pointing to a complete and utter rout of the Republican party in the 2020 election. According to CNN, not only might President Donald Trump lose, the election could set the GOP back at the state and national levels for years, if not decades. But publicly, Trump acknowledges none of this. Despite demoting his reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale at the 11th hour on Wednesday, 111 days before the election, Trump still preaches positivity. ...

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

India crosses 10-lakh coronavirus cases, toll reaches 25,600

 With a million coronavirus cases, India is now just behind US (3.7 million) and Brazil (two million).
DNA

Brazil reaches 76,000 virus deaths

 Brazil has registered more than 76,000 deaths from COVID-19, and reached the milestone figure of two million cases. Brazil has recorded more than 1,000 daily..
USATODAY.com

In pictures: How coronavirus swept through Brazil

 As the country passes 2m cases, we tell the story of how the outbreak spread in pictures.
BBC News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

A Club of G.O.P. Political Heirs Push Back on Trump

 Mitt Romney, Larry Hogan and Liz Cheney — descendants of sometimes rebellious or resolute Republicans of the past — are dissenting voices on a president who..
NYTimes.com

'Sink or swim': GOP Gov. Larry Hogan says Trump left states to fight alone as COVID-19 pandemic raged

 Hogan said "waiting around for the president to run the nation's response was hopeless" and would lead "more of our citizens to suffering and death."
USATODAY.com

Democrats haul in big buckets of money for Senate races as Trump's woes spill over to GOP

 Trump's political woes are spilling over to GOP Senate candidates amid concerns about his response to the coronvirus and the George Floyd protests.
USATODAY.com

Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro [Video]

Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, government data on Covid deaths,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:25Published
How Bolsonaro downplayed Covid-19 before, and after, he contracted the virus [Video]

How Bolsonaro downplayed Covid-19 before, and after, he contracted the virus

Jair Bolsonaro has announced live on television he has tested positive for coronavirus - after months of repeatedly trivializing the pandemic and flouting social distancing guidelines. In March, as..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:59Published
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid [Video]

Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid

From a World Health Organisation team set to visit China to search for the Covid-19 virus' origin, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery - here are..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published