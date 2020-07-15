Rajnath Singh speech at Ladakh: Not an inch of our land can be taken | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:52s - Published 5 minutes ago Rajnath Singh speech at Ladakh: Not an inch of our land can be taken | Oneindia News Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses soldiers in Ladakh, says not an inch of our land can be taken by any power; Covid 19 cases cross 10 lakh mark in India; Congress releases 'tapes' cornering BJP leaders, rebels over horse trading; Rajasthan crisis deepend, case lodged against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma; BBMP steps up Covid testing, asks for longer lockdown; PM Modi to address United Nations Economic and Social Council and more news #Headlines #RajnathSingh #RajasthanNews 0

