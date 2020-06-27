Death toll reaches 71 as floods hit 27 districts in Assam, India

Floods in the northwestern Indian state of Assam have now affected 27 different districts, and four more deaths reported by local media on Friday (July 17) morning brings the death toll to 71.

Footage recorded on July 15 from the town of Bokakhat in the Golaghat district of Assam shows houses submerged in water and people using boats for movement.

According to local government records in Golaghat, over 1,616 hectares of crops are damaged, and over 2,000 animals affected.