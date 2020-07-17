'It's inevitable we didn't get everything right' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 13:42s - Published 5 minutes ago 'It's inevitable we didn't get everything right' Security minister James Brokenshire responds to claims that 4,000 patients were released into care homes without a COVID-19 test. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this yankeewhite⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @dark2lightWW: @Inevitable_ET I am so happy that I got to not only witness it but also play a part in this. I would be a wreck if I didn… 8 hours ago World♥︎Be♥︎Free🐸 @Inevitable_ET I am so happy that I got to not only witness it but also play a part in this. I would be a wreck if… https://t.co/hMDa1buDaL 8 hours ago 🤡 It's inevitable everything that's good comes to an end It's impossible to know if after this we can still be friend… https://t.co/5YkMIoLWMl 9 hours ago stefan🌱 @chiaracodes It’s folks signal boosting this***that irks me. Like if you didn’t do the research at first, fine.… https://t.co/GGIHEY4APt 11 hours ago 💯TRUMP2020🇺🇲BackTheBlue👮‍♂️Dem🐀sHateAmerica⁉️ @LoriTrumpet @em_lee88 @Inevitable_ET Right Lori, we don't shut down everything every year for the flu. Flu is way… https://t.co/GD4ij3Q63d 16 hours ago Bear RT @EpphiliaKennedy: @Stars4P @agentmyami @Tampatha2 @KSpirit44 @jfkjrfan @BobRoon12515016 @CagedPeacock @Horseplay1961 @DianAandDennis @Ti… 1 day ago Epphilia Princess Kennedy @Stars4P @agentmyami @Tampatha2 @KSpirit44 @jfkjrfan @BobRoon12515016 @CagedPeacock @Horseplay1961 @DianAandDennis… https://t.co/JXlXvyQQ2T 1 day ago Grams77 RT @sha4truth: @Inevitable_ET Didn’t have a twitter until April 2020. Had been researching topics on my own. So happy I joined up and found… 2 days ago