White House press secretary: Science shouldn't stop schools reopening

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany again pushed the Trump administration position Thursday that all schools should reopen in the autumn, despite a surge in virus cases and hospitalisations."We don't think our children should be locked up at home with devastating consequences when it's perfectly safe for them to go to school," Ms McEnany said at the White House press briefing.

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert.

U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source A source familiar with the matter says the Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, in a move that would worsen already tense U.S.-China relations. Gloria Tso reports.

As he searches for a way to turn around his struggling candidacy, President Trump has intensified a tear-down operation aimed at Joe Biden with a dizzying..

Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection Brazil right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday (July 16) said he hopes Republican U.S. President Donald Trump will be reelected in November. Bolsonaro has often lauded Trump, calling him a political role model and drawing parallels between their conservative agendas.

(CNN Business)A week after saying his administration was "looking at" banning short-form video app TikTok in the United States, President Donald Trump claimed..

An under-fire public health expert gently hits back: This is your morning tip sheet.

After days of White House attacks on the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insists President Donald Trump and the nation's top..

'Science is on our side' in school debate: WH White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said 'science should not stand in the way' of reopening schools, but later said that 'science was on our side'.

After the US, which has carried out a record 42 million Covid-19 tests, India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests, the White House..

