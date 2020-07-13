White House press secretary: Science shouldn't stop schools reopening

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kayleigh McEnany 31st White House Press Secretary
After US, India has done most Covid-19 tests: White HouseAfter the US, which has carried out a record 42 million Covid-19 tests, India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests, the White House..
IndiaTimes
'Science should not stand in the way' of schools reopening, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany saysWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump wants schools to be "open and full" and "science should not stand in the way of this."
USATODAY.com
'Science is on our side' in school debate: WH
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
McEnany says Trump, Fauci have 'good' relationshipAfter days of White House attacks on the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insists President Donald Trump and the nation's top..
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Fauci Calls White House Criticism ‘Bizarre’An under-fire public health expert gently hits back: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Why the Trump administration's win over Huawei could be bad news for TikTok(CNN Business)A week after saying his administration was "looking at" banning short-form video app TikTok in the United States, President Donald Trump claimed..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
Trump Steps Up His Assault on Biden With Scattershot Attacks, Many FalseAs he searches for a way to turn around his struggling candidacy, President Trump has intensified a tear-down operation aimed at Joe Biden with a dizzying..
NYTimes.com
U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:12Published
Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources