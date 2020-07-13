Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House press secretary: Science shouldn't stop schools reopening
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
White House press secretary: Science shouldn't stop schools reopening

White House press secretary: Science shouldn't stop schools reopening

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany again pushed the Trump administration position Thursday that all schools should reopen in the autumn, despite a surge in virus cases and hospitalisations."We don't think our children should be locked up at home with devastating consequences when it's perfectly safe for them to go to school," Ms McEnany said at the White House press briefing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kayleigh McEnany Kayleigh McEnany 31st White House Press Secretary

After US, India has done most Covid-19 tests: White House

 After the US, which has carried out a record 42 million Covid-19 tests, India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests, the White House..
IndiaTimes

'Science should not stand in the way' of schools reopening, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump wants schools to be "open and full" and "science should not stand in the way of this."
USATODAY.com
'Science is on our side' in school debate: WH [Video]

'Science is on our side' in school debate: WH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said 'science should not stand in the way' of reopening schools, but later said that 'science was on our side'.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

McEnany says Trump, Fauci have 'good' relationship

 After days of White House attacks on the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insists President Donald Trump and the nation's top..
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Fauci Calls White House Criticism ‘Bizarre’

 An under-fire public health expert gently hits back: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Why the Trump administration's win over Huawei could be bad news for TikTok

 (CNN Business)A week after saying his administration was "looking at" banning short-form video app TikTok in the United States, President Donald Trump claimed..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection

Brazil right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday (July 16) said he hopes Republican U.S. President Donald Trump will be reelected in November. Bolsonaro has often lauded Trump, calling him a political role model and drawing parallels between their conservative agendas.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Trump Steps Up His Assault on Biden With Scattershot Attacks, Many False

 As he searches for a way to turn around his struggling candidacy, President Trump has intensified a tear-down operation aimed at Joe Biden with a dizzying..
NYTimes.com
U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source [Video]

U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source

A source familiar with the matter says the Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, in a move that would worsen already tense U.S.-China relations. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published
Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response [Video]

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Science should not stand in the way' of schools reopening, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump wants schools to be "open and full" and...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SBS


White House press secretary genuinely thinks Donald Trump has a ‘great record’ on LGBT+ issues. Meanwhile, hell just froze over

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has made the bold claim that Trump has a “great...
PinkNews - Published


Tweets about this

ThePhillyDon

TheRealDonOfPhilly RT @Acosta: The White House Press Secretary on Trump's push to reopen schools: "The science should not stand in the way of this." 6 seconds ago

3MzBKh4adPLhIIN

南方彩雲 RT @epochtimesau: The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party… 33 seconds ago

CrisciEdoardo

Edoardo RT @NBCNews: WH Press Sec. McEnany says that “the science should not stand in the way” of reopening schools, and asserts that “the science… 57 seconds ago

CarolRenza

Carol Renza RT @DailyMail: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a 'Karen' https://t.co/xWRPCf7S3X 57 seconds ago

isthestockmark1

is the stock market up Stock market SOARS as 'SCIENCE SHOULD NOT STAND IN THE WAY' OF SCHOOLS REOPENING, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KAYLE… https://t.co/PpT901lrLQ 2 minutes ago

marvajudd

Marva Judd RT @TeamTrump: White House Press Secretary @KayleighMcEnany: "The derelict mayor of Chicago should step up and ask for federal help, becaus… 2 minutes ago

BMcD626

🇪🇺🎗️🌊BMcD🌊🎗️🇪🇺 RT @GeoffRBennett: NEW: White House press secretary: 'The science should not stand in the way of' schools fully reopening https://t.co/ECll… 2 minutes ago

jujubeankin

jujubean RT @TeamTrump: White House Press Secretary @KayleighMcEnany on re-opening schools: It's the only thing that is fair to America's children h… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

CDC stops collecting COVID-19 data [Video]

CDC stops collecting COVID-19 data

The White House insisted the CDC will continue to have access to hospital data related to the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to quell concerns after the Trump administration directed a private technology..

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:25Published
'Science shouldn't get in way' of schools reopening [Video]

'Science shouldn't get in way' of schools reopening

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany pushed the Trump position that all schools should reopen in autumn, despite a surge in virus cases

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:16Published
Trump White House Reportedly Conducting ‘Loyalty’ Interviews of Officials, Appointees [Video]

Trump White House Reportedly Conducting ‘Loyalty’ Interviews of Officials, Appointees

‘Just how loyal are you?’ It’s a question the Trump administration is reportedly asking officials and political appointees in a series of interviews. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published