Miraculous escape for father and daughter after car runs head-on into them

A father and daughter who were riding a scooter, narrowly escaped serious injury after a car hit them head-on in central India on July 9.

The duo were toppled off their two-wheeler after the car, which was coming from the opposite direction, hit them on the VIP road in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh.

A police CCTV camera on the spot filmed the car running over the scooter and missing the duo by inches.

The father got up and chased the car but the driver managed to get away.

Police reported that the errant driver was later apprehended.

The father and daughter escaped with just a few minor injuries, though the scooter was badly damaged.