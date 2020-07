Gehlot Vs Pilot: HC defers hearing on disqualification notice l Latest updates

The war between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot has now reached the Rajasthan High Court.

The Sachin Pilot camp had filed a petition against the disqualification notices sent to them for skipping the CLP meet.

The High Court has deferred hearing on the petition after the lawyer representing the Pilot camp sought time to file an amended petition.

