Rajasthan audio tapes: Two FIRs registered by SOG

Two FIRs under section 124A and 120B were registered by Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan in connection with viral audio tapes purportedly of horse trading, informed ADG Ashok Rathore.

There were two complaints from Congress leader Mahesh Joshi.

"The veracity of clip to be investigated," he added.