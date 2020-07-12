Global  
 

Rajasthan audio tapes: Two FIRs registered by SOG
Rajasthan audio tapes: Two FIRs registered by SOG

Rajasthan audio tapes: Two FIRs registered by SOG

Two FIRs under section 124A and 120B were registered by Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan in connection with viral audio tapes purportedly of horse trading, informed ADG Ashok Rathore.

There were two complaints from Congress leader Mahesh Joshi.

"The veracity of clip to be investigated," he added.

Rajasthan audio tapes: Congress seeks investigation by SOG [Video]

Rajasthan audio tapes: Congress seeks investigation by SOG

While speaking to ANI in Jaipur on July 17, the Congress leader Mahesh Joshi spoke on leaked audio tapes purportedly of horse trading in Rajasthan. He said, "I have complained to Special Operations Group (SOG) seeking an investigation, registration of case and appropriate action."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

