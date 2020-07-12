Rajasthan audio tapes: Two FIRs registered by SOG

|
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Congress accuses BJP of destabilising Rajasthan govt, suspends two party members over alleged horsetradingSpecial Operations Group (SOG) lodged 2 FIRs over purported audio clip about a conspiracy to topple Rajasthan Government.
DNA
Division bench hears Pilot camps' petition, Speaker to take up disqualification plea this eveningA division bench of the Rajasthan high court on Friday began hearing a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs, challenging the..
IndiaTimes
Not my voice, ready to face probe: Gajendra Singh ShekhawatUnion minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday rejected the Congress' allegation based on two audio clips that he was part of a conspiracy to topple the Ashok..
IndiaTimes
Mahesh Joshi Indian politician
Congress lodges two FIRs over audio tapes on conspiracy to topple Raj govt"There were two complaints from Mahesh Joshi (Congress leader), it is with respect to the audio that went viral yesterday. We registered 2 FIRs under section..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan audio tapes: Congress seeks investigation by SOG
