How might the coronavirus vaccine work?
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford are reported to be promising.It is thought that early results indicate the jab could provide double protection – generating an immune response which stimulates the body to produce both antibodies and “killer T-cells”.

William congratulates Oxford vaccine trial team [Video]

William congratulates Oxford vaccine trial team

The Duke of Cambridge has described the work being done in the UK to find a Covid-19 vaccine as "incredibly exciting" and "fascinating", before meeting "guinea pig" volunteers taking part in the University of Oxford trial. William, who said his family is proud of the ongoing efforts by researchers in Britain in the fight against coronavirus, took a trip to the Oxford Vaccine Group’s facility at the Churchill Hospital in the city on Wednesday. Wearing a mask, a protective coat and goggles for much of the visit, the future king toured the laboratory where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Prince William visits Oxford hospital fighting Covid [Video]

Prince William visits Oxford hospital fighting Covid

The Duke of Cambridge visited the University of Oxford’s Vaccine Group today to learn more about their work to fight COVID-19. Prince William spent the afternoon at the Churchill Hospital where vaccine trials are now underway. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
Oxford protesters call for removal of Cecil Rhodes statue [Video]

Oxford protesters call for removal of Cecil Rhodes statue

Protesters gather in front of the statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes in Oxford. A council leader has invited Oxford University’s Oriel College to make a planning request to remove the statue, which has been at the centre of a long-running row.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
UK health workers begin hydroxychloroquine trial [Video]

UK health workers begin hydroxychloroquine trial

British healthcare workers will on Thursday begin taking part in a University of Oxford-led international trial of two anti-malarial drugs to see if they can prevent COVID-19, including one U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

HIV research boosts race for coronavirus vaccine

Work on a vaccine to halt the HIV epidemic has resulted in expertise, technology and infrastructure...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWorldNewsRTTNews


Coronavirus: Moderna surges as coronavirus vaccine trial takes another step forward

Shares in biotech Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) surged in pre-market trading in New York on Wednesday as...
Proactive Investors - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderCBS News


Russia is trying to filch coronavirus vaccine data, Western nations say

WASHINGTON — Russian hackers are attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine research, the U.S.,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsRTTNews



University Of Miami Joins Race To Find Coronavirus Vaccine

University Of Miami Joins Race To Find Coronavirus Vaccine

CBS4's Hank Tester explains the UM Miller School of Medicine is looking for volunteers for Moderna's Phase 3 trials.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:31Published
Raab: Russia targeted efforts of finding coronavirus vaccine

Raab: Russia targeted efforts of finding coronavirus vaccine

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that Russian intelligence agencies have been targeting with cyber-attacks US, Canadian and UK efforts of finding a vaccine for coronavirus. Report by Bassaneseg...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17Published
Russia Accused of Attempting to Hack And Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Data; Kremlin Denies

Russia Accused of Attempting to Hack And Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Data; Kremlin Denies

Officials from the U.S., the U.K. and Canada blamed Russia for attempting to hack and steal coronavirus vaccine data.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:46Published