Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michelle Obama launches podcast
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Michelle Obama launches podcast
Michelle Obama is launching a podcast on Spotify.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michelle Obama Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle team up for Female Empowerment [Video]

Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle team up for Female Empowerment

The United Nations Foundation created the Girl Up Leadership Summit in 2010. Its objective is to bring young women together for global change.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Spotify Launching Michelle Obama Podcast [Video]

Spotify Launching Michelle Obama Podcast

Spotify Launching Michelle Obama Podcast

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Michelle Obama is hosting a new podcast exclusively on Spotify, titled 'The Michelle Obama Podcast'

Michelle Obama is hosting a new podcast exclusively on Spotify, titled 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' · *Former First Lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with Spotify to launch a new podcast.* · *"The...
Business Insider - Published

Michelle Obama’s first podcast is a Spotify-exclusive

Michelle Obama’s first podcast is a Spotify-exclusive Former first lady Michelle Obama is the host of Spotify’s newest exclusive podcast: The Michelle...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostSeattle TimesJust Jaredengadget


Spotify-exclusive podcasts continue: The Michelle Obama Podcast starts July 29

Spotify’s push into podcasting has seen the company take the aggressive approach of negotiating...
9to5Mac - Published Also reported by •engadget



Tweets about this

JAPayneMemphis

James Payne Michelle's fireside chats: Former First Lady to launch her own podcast with Spotify at the end ... https://t.co/sWyoz5auuQ via @MailOnline 12 minutes ago

CelebInsiderorg

CelebrityInsider.org Michelle Obama Launches New Podcast On Spotify https://t.co/6sRIfLX8vq Celebrity News #BarackObama #MichelleObama… https://t.co/dGYxhiHJm2 57 minutes ago

Natalie51978914

Natalie Olson RT @InStyle: The aptly titled #MichelleObamaPodcast launches very soon. https://t.co/KKQJDnZy1c 3 hours ago

955TheLou

95.5 The Lou Our Forever First Lady Launches “The Michelle Obama Podcast” https://t.co/XDeBRBRP7E 4 hours ago

babybunnies143

Babybunnies143 RT @thehill: Michelle Obama launches Spotify podcast of candid conversations to show “what is possible when we dare to be vulnerable” http… 4 hours ago

ThatsEntertain1

That's Entertainment Michelle Obama launches Spotify podcast of ‘candid, human and personal conversations’ https://t.co/jnqPdvJ7Dr 5 hours ago

tvshows

tvshows Michelle Obama's Spotify podcast launches later this month https://t.co/t9gE9qFtF2 https://t.co/X1qeM8kGsS 6 hours ago

GodHasThisNow

Carla✝️❤️🙏🏼 I'd rather not watch thanks kindly https://t.co/XTDnygOl8U 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Michelle Obama Launches Podcast [Video]

Michelle Obama Launches Podcast

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with Spotify to launch a new podcast. "The Michelle Obama Podcast" is scheduled to debut on July 29. Business Insider reports it will feature "candid,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
Michelle Obama to launch new podcast [Video]

Michelle Obama to launch new podcast

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama announces the launch of her new podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, from July 29.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle Team up for Female Empowerment [Video]

Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle Team up for Female Empowerment

Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle Team up for Female Empowerment The United Nations Foundation created the Girl Up Leadership Summit in 2010. Its objective is to bring young women together for global..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published