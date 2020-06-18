Record-breaking Queen set to reach 25,000 days on the throne
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Record-breaking Queen set to reach 25,000 days on the throne
The Queen - the nation’s longest serving monarch - will have reigned for 25,000 days on Saturday.Elizabeth II became sovereign on February 6 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI, when she was just 25.
Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday. Edward Baran reports,
Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Forces to hear about their vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force at home and overseas. Her Majesty also spoke with personnel about how their duties have been affected by the global pandemic. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Queen was most amused after hearing about an RAF gunner’s unusual lockdown exercise regime of pushing a car up and down the streets.The monarch remarked “Oh”, looked surprised and gave a chuckle when Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens – a member of the Jamaican bobsleigh team – told her how he had been using the method to keep fit.“Well I suppose that’s one way to train,” the Queen added, laughing.Her conversation with L/Cpl Stephens came as the Queen carried out her second official virtual royal engagement, holding a video call from Windsor Castle with members of the Armed Forces based across the globe.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
The Prince of Wales and the President of France laid wreaths at the statues of King George VI, the Queen Mother, and Charles de Gaulle in a ceremony at Carlton Gardens in central London. Thursday marked the 80th anniversary of General De Gaulle’s “Appel” to resist the German occupation of France. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: ODN Duration: 04:47Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
D5RSS RT @WestmonsterUK: INCREDIBLE: Record-breaking Queen set to reach 25,000 days on the throne.
“Inevitably a long life can pass by many mil… 1 minute ago
James Houghton RT @itvnews: It's day 24,999 and counting...
Record-breaking Queen looking forward to reaching another milestone on the throne https://t.c… 2 hours ago