Record-breaking Queen set to reach 25,000 days on the throne
Record-breaking Queen set to reach 25,000 days on the throne

The Queen - the nation’s longest serving monarch - will have reigned for 25,000 days on Saturday.Elizabeth II became sovereign on February 6 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI, when she was just 25.

