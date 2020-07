India gets consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: All the latest updates

India has been granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been languishing in a Pakistan jail.

This comes days after Islamabad claimed that he has refused to file an appeal against his conviction by a military court.

Pakistan claims it arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran, while India maintains he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests.

Watch the full video for all the details.