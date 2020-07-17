Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be climbing to the upper 80s and lower 90s today with dew points back in the 60s.

It will be humid and the daytime heating may spark off an isolated shower or thunderstorms. Tonight, we will cool off into the lower 70s with a light southwest wind.

Saturday will be a hot one with temperatures getting into the lower 90s.

There is a risk for strong and severe thunderstorms, capable of damaging winds.

This will be something we will need to monitor closely.

A few showers and storms may persist into the overnight with temperatures down into the mid and upper 70s.

Sunday looks to have some showers or storms real early in the day with quiet weather for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.

Cooler weather will move in from Monday through Thursday with highs in the lower to mid 80s.