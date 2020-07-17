Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

|
Skies with overnight lowsin the lower to mid 60swith a light southwestwind around 2-5 mph.Friday will be warmer,temperatures climbinginto the mid and upper80s with a lot ofsunshine.
Winds will beout of the southwestaround 5 to 10 mph.This weekend will hostthe warmest conditionsover the next 7 days.
Wewill climb into the upper80s and lower 90s.
Withit however comes thechance of showers andthunderstorms. Dewpoints will be the 70spushing heat indexvalues to around 100 onSaturday.Early next week we dosee a cool down of somelower 80s.STILL TOCOME.....PROTECTINGYOURSELF FROM
