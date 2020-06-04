Ariel Winter joins 'Free Britney' movement

Ariel Winter Dyed Hair Platinum Blonde



Anyone who watched Modern Family knows Ariel Winter (and her character, Alex Dunphy) as a brunette. However, when the show wrapped its final season in February, she wasted no time dyeing her dark-brown hair strawberry blonde. But as much as she loved being a redhead, it appears Winter is ready to move on to an entirely new hair color. She debuted the new look on Instagram in a post featuring six similarly-posed photos in which she's lounging on a striped outdoor sofa in Los Angeles.

