Ariel Winter joins 'Free Britney' movement
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Ariel Winter has joined the 'Free Britney' movement, demanding justice for Britney Spears amid the singer's conservatorship battle with her dad.

Ariel Winter

Blonde Ariel Winter Reveals Freckles [Video]

Blonde Ariel Winter Reveals Freckles

Platinum-blonde hair is pretty high-maintenance — it feels like roots show up approximately 15 seconds after bleaching. But even though Ariel Winter recently decided to make that major change, it seems she's otherwise rather low-maintenance — at least when it comes to cosmetics. The actor posted another look at her new hair color, this time wearing not even a hint of makeup. On Monday, July 13, Winter shared two photos and a video — all selfies — in an Instagram post. "Also...

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Ariel Winter Dyed Hair Platinum Blonde [Video]

Ariel Winter Dyed Hair Platinum Blonde

Anyone who watched Modern Family knows Ariel Winter (and her character, Alex Dunphy) as a brunette. However, when the show wrapped its final season in February, she wasted no time dyeing her dark-brown hair strawberry blonde. But as much as she loved being a redhead, it appears Winter is ready to move on to an entirely new hair color. She debuted the new look on Instagram in a post featuring six similarly-posed photos in which she's lounging on a striped outdoor sofa in Los Angeles.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Britney Spears

Britney Spears' brother insists conservatorship has been good for the family [Video]

Britney Spears' brother insists conservatorship has been good for the family

Britney Spears' brother is mystified by the Free Britney movement, revealing the conservatorship hanging over his sister has been good for the family.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Jamie Lynn Spears shuts down question about Britney's mental health [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears shuts down question about Britney's mental health

Jamie Lynn Spears has shut down an Internet troll who questioned her about her sister Britney's mental health.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Try To Resist Ridiculing People With Mental Illness--Even Celebrities [Video]

Try To Resist Ridiculing People With Mental Illness--Even Celebrities

High-profile celebrities such as Kanye West and Britney Spears have been in the news lately, with much speculation about their mental health. According to HuffPost, while it's natural to be fascinated by unusual or outrageous behavior, it's important to not let mental illness be a subject of ridicule. Whether you're aware of it or not, mental health issues are invisible illnesses that can affect anyone, including friends, family, and Instagram followers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published

