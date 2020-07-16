20-Year-Old Killed In McKeesport Shooting

'Do The Right Thing, Step Forward': State Police Offering $2,000 Reward On 1st Anniversary Of Shenango Twp. Fatal Shooting



On the first anniversary of the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Lawrence County, state police are asking for the public’s help with tips and leads; KDKA's Paul Martino reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:44 Published 2 days ago

County Police Investigate Fatal Shooting



A 20-year-old man was found shot dead in McKeesport on Thursday night and Allegheny County Police were called to help with the investigation. KDKA's Lisa Washington has the latest. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:14 Published 3 days ago