20-Year-Old Killed In McKeesport Shooting
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:16s - Published
20-Year-Old Killed In McKeesport Shooting

20-Year-Old Killed In McKeesport Shooting

Allegheny County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Keith Jones Jr. in McKeesport.

