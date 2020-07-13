Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson announces changes in working from home advice from August
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Boris Johnson announces changes in working from home advice from August

Boris Johnson announces changes in working from home advice from August

From August 1 the Government will change its advice on working from home, to allow employers discretion over whether to ask staff to go back to work, the Prime Minister has said.The PM also announced that most remaining leisure centres would be allowed to reopen on August 1, indoor performances with live audiences would be allowed and trials would begin of larger gatherings in places like sports stadiums “with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn”.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October [Video]

PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October

Boris Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October.The NHS will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the PM announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Fans could return to UK stadiums in October, says Prime Minister

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says fans could return to sports stadiums in the United Kingdom from October.
BBC News
Boris Johnson: Local authorities will get more powers to bring in lockdowns [Video]

Boris Johnson: Local authorities will get more powers to bring in lockdowns

Boris Johnson holds a briefing news conference in Downing Street on the UK's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Lockdown: Employers given discretion to ask workers to return to work from 1 August, Boris Johnson says

 Prime minister also sets out plans for return of indoor concerts and live audiences at sports matches
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CCprw

Carmarthen CPRW RT @northwaleslive: Although most of the changes will only apply to England they could well be rolled out on Wales in the coming weeks #loc… 5 minutes ago

theviraltrack

The Viral Track PM Boris Johnson Announces a Range of Lockdown Changes in UK #uk #lockdown #lockdownUK #coronavirus #coronaUK… https://t.co/uhTmt4UXMo 13 minutes ago

northwaleslive

North Wales Live Although most of the changes will only apply to England they could well be rolled out on Wales in the coming weeks… https://t.co/jnGQU010Vk 21 minutes ago

JCollaro

Johnny Collaro I wouldn't trust this idiot with a drinks order, when we end up with a cretin such as Johnson as PM you can be sure… https://t.co/74pbnwaOEn 23 minutes ago

la_nightingale

Laura Nightingale Live updates as Boris Johnson announces new lockdown changes https://t.co/811iXGrpzO 36 minutes ago

northwaleslive

North Wales Live Although most of the changes will only apply to England they could well be rolled out on Wales in the coming weeks… https://t.co/moBHmgmgyI 40 minutes ago

GilfoyleJohn

john gilfoyle RT @BrexitHome: 'Get ready for changes' Boris Johnson announces latest Brexit update in huge boost for UK https://t.co/s5hV6oBiq1 2 days ago

BrexitHome

Brexit Home 'Get ready for changes' Boris Johnson announces latest Brexit update in huge boost for UK https://t.co/s5hV6oBiq1 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tories Pressure Boris Johnson To End 'Work From Home If Possible' Guidance [Video]

Tories Pressure Boris Johnson To End 'Work From Home If Possible' Guidance

Tories Pressure Boris Johnson To End 'Work From Home If Possible' Guidance

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so [Video]

PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so

Boris Johnson says that people who have been working from home should talk to their employers. The prime minister said businesses have gone to "huge lengths" to be Covid-secure, and that people should..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:53Published