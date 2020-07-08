Russian Hackers Reportedly Try to Steal Coronavirus Vaccine Data

Salesforce Founder Talks About Coronavirus



American billionaire Marc Benioff went on CNBC to discuss how coronavirus is effecting the economy. Benioff said that if everyone in the US wore a mask, the coronavirus crisis would be over in the country in three weeks. "We would not have anymore coronavirus because there would be no more spread, but people do not want to wear masks," he told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer. Business Insider reports that Benioff didn't provide any specific evidence for the three week claim.

