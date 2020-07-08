Russian Hackers Reportedly Try to Steal Coronavirus Vaccine Data

|
CNBC American television business news channel
UK denies being influenced on decision to block HuaweiUS President Donald Trump did not directly influence the U.K. government’s decision to ban Huawei equipment from its 5G networks, a British minister said, CNBC..
Chinese-owned TikTok says got 500 government requests, removes 49m videosTikTok removed over 49 million videos for content violations in just six months, according to the company’s latest transparency report, published Thursday,..
Russia accused of hacking Covid-19 vaccine trials by UK, US and CanadaBritain, the United States and Canada accused Russian hackers today of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a coronavirus vaccine, warning..
Cozy Bear: The Russian hacking group trying to steal the UK's coronavirus vaccineEstablished cyber criminals also known as APT29 were involved in obtaining and disseminating US Democrat emails in 2016, but in recent months their activities..
Independent
