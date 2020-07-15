Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive double the amount back.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

How the Twitter Hack Revealed a Risky 2020 Election System

 The hackers who targeted Joe Biden, Barack Obama and others served as a warning: Had they struck on Nov. 3, hoping to upend the election, the political fallout..
NYTimes.com

Trump warns Democrats will 'destroy' suburbs

 President Donald Trump is threatening to eliminate an Obama-era program designed to promote fair housing, saying it is "destroying our great suburbs" and warning..
USATODAY.com
Michelle Obama Launches Podcast [Video]

Michelle Obama Launches Podcast

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with Spotify to launch a new podcast. "The Michelle Obama Podcast" is scheduled to debut on July 29. Business Insider reports it will feature "candid, human, and personal conversations" with a variety of familiar faces. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, will produce the show. The podcast will be available for free and paid Spotify users through the podcast section of the Spotify app.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam

Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:03Published

Bill Gates Bill Gates American business magnate and philanthropist

Twitter hack: FBI investigates attack

 Washington, July 17 (IANS) The FBI has launched an investigation after hackers hijacked Twitter accounts of a number of high-profile US figures in an apparent..
WorldNews

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

 A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple..
WorldNews
Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam [Video]

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send 1,000 dollars (£794) to a Bitcoin address.In return, users are promised that their money will be doubled and returned to them.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The Tesla CEO's account issued a strange tweet at 4:17 pm ET this afternoon reading, The tweet also contained a bitcoin address, presumably one associated with the hacker's crypto wallet. The tweet was then deleted and replaced by another one more plainly laying out the fake promotion. It read before also getting deleted. Bill Gates tweet was similar to Elon Musk's and with identical BTC address. It was also later deleted. Both accounts are continuing to post new tweets promoting the scam almost as fast as they are deleted. Shortly after the initial wave of tweets, the accounts of Apple, Uber, and Kanye West have also been hacked and are promoting the show widespread the operation is, but it appears to be affecting major companies and extremely high-profile individuals. Popular crypto Twitter accounts, including those of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss' Gemini cryptocurrency exchange and widely used wallet app Coinmbase, were also compromised. Twitter says it is investigating the issue. The company's shares declined 2.3% post market.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Bitcoin Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency

Riot Blockchain Boosts Its Hash Rate By 45% With 1,000 New Antminers

 Publicly-listed Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Riot Blockchain expects to increase its hash rate by 45% after receiving 1,000 Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers. The batch of..
WorldNews

Twitter hack: FBI investigates major attack

 Hackers managed to hijack official accounts of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam.
BBC News

Twitter hack: Social media firm still can’t say how many accounts were compromised in social-engineering Bitcoin scam

 Twitter bosses are still unsure how many accounts were compromised in Wednesday night’s bitcoin scam hack, they have said. The company’s...
WorldNews

Elon Musk Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur

Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack [Video]

Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack

Kanye West and Elon Musk have been targeted as part of a major hack on high profile Twitter accounts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Hackers Seize Control of Twitter Accounts for Joe Biden, Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and More. (UPDATED)

BREAKING: Hackers Seize Control of Twitter Accounts for Joe Biden, Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and More. (UPDATED) Several prominent twitter accounts were apparently hacked on Wednesday, including Barack Obama, Joe...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesMid-DayWorldNews


Twitter staff targeted by 'coordinated social engineering' attack as hackers hijack verified accounts in Bitcoin scam

Overnight, Twitter suffered a massive attack by hackers who tried to use the verified accounts of...
betanews - Published

A brazen online attack targets VIP Twitter users in a bitcoin scam

It was about 4 in the afternoon Wednesday on the East Coast when chaos struck online. Dozens of the...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizDeutsche Welle



Tweets about this

digiqom

digiqom Twitter accounts of people including Barack Obama, Bill Gates (to name a few), were hacked and asked users to send… https://t.co/Q2dP611X6u 15 seconds ago

Kadydid97

PeggySuewho RT @YourAnonS0u1: Widespread Twitter Hack Reaches Bill Gates, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Joe Biden and Barack Obama 2 minutes ago

Harrison_B_84

Harrison Bergeron RT @MoradNews: Prominent Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and Apple, among other prominent handles,… 7 minutes ago

MTR_EpicWin77

John Hannibal Smith III ❌🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🦅 RT @DIDNOTVOTEFOR44: BREAKING: Joe Biden and Barack Obama's Twitter Accounts HACKED... Along With Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Kanye West and MO… 8 minutes ago

Barrack0Dje

Biblically Biblical 🇳🇬 RT @Breaking911: Massive Twitter hack underway by Bitcoin scammers: - Bill Gates - Elon Musk - Joe Biden - Warren Buffett - Kanye West - M… 13 minutes ago

vivek51587571

vivekkumar. V RT @nishanth_writes: #BREAKING Hackers Take Over @Twitter Accounts Of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, And Many… 19 minutes ago

Manique

Manique RT @AdibHidayat: Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and others apparently hacked - CNN https://t.co/WHoaOI… 26 minutes ago

AAicta

ALL INDIA CRYPTO TRADERS ASSOCIATION(AICTA) RT @DesiCryptoHodlr: Bill Gates Barack Obama Elon Musk Uber Jeff Bezos Apple Kanye West Mike Bloomberg Mr Beast Joe Biden Bitcoin Coinbase… 32 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts [Video]

Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts

The extraordinary hacking spree that hit Twitter on Wednesday, leading it to briefly muzzle some of its most widely followed accounts, is drawing questions about the platform's security and resilience..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam

Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:38Published
Expert on Twitter hack: It was 'highly' effective [Video]

Expert on Twitter hack: It was 'highly' effective

The Twitter account of major companies and individuals have been hacked to promote a bit-coin scam. The accounts include former Vice President Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, and Bill Gates. Twitter is..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published