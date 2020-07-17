Global  
 

GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published

Republican Governor Brian Kemp issued the executive order on Wednesday.
Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Coronavirus: Georgia governor sues Atlanta over face mask rules

 It comes as Atlanta signalled it would defy an order barring the enforcement of public mask usage.
BBC News

Coronavirus updates: Nevada in 'red zone'; Georgia governor sues Atlanta over face mask mandate; Washington state limits gatherings

 Washington state bans gatherings of more than 10 people. Georgia governor sues Atlanta mayor over face mask order. Nevada in 'red zone.' Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Mother donates 62 litres of breast milk to parents struggling to produce their own [Video]

Mother donates 62 litres of breast milk to parents struggling to produce their own

A "human milkmaid" who was breastfeeding when she learned how to pump a cow's udders has also expressed so much of her own milk that she has given 62 litres away.Describing herself as a "suburban housewife" before she and her air traffic controller husband, Jon, 35, relocated to a 6.5 acre smallholding in Griffin, Georgia, USA, with their children and pet dog, in July 2018, Sophia Spear, 27, soon loved country life.Acquiring 12 laying hens, five cockerels, three cows, two goats and two cats, Sophia, who has three children - Atticus, four, Leland, two, and Jasper, five months - with Jon, said: "My husband had always spoken about wanting to live off the land some day and I went along with it, but never for a second thought it would happen.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published

Brian Kemp Brian Kemp 83rd Governor of Georgia


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Is Ohio in Play? Biden Has an Opportunity, and Trump Has Enduring Strengths

 Ohio was thought to be an uphill battle for Joe Biden in November. Now there are signs the Trump campaign is on defense, despite continuing Republican advantages..
NYTimes.com
Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection

Brazil right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday (July 16) said he hopes Republican U.S. President Donald Trump will be reelected in November. Bolsonaro has often lauded Trump, calling him a political role model and drawing parallels between their conservative agendas.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

GOP to Trump: Change tune on mail-in voting or risk ugly November

 (CNN)Republican officials throughout the country are reacting with growing alarm to President Donald Trump's attacks on mail-in ballots, saying his..
WorldNews
Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll [Video]

Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll

Every sign is pointing to a complete and utter rout of the Republican party in the 2020 election. According to CNN, not only might President Donald Trump lose, the election could set the GOP back at the state and national levels for years, if not decades. But publicly, Trump acknowledges none of this. Despite demoting his reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale at the 11th hour on Wednesday, 111 days before the election, Trump still preaches positivity. ...

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

