Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye On The Day 7/17
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Eye On The Day 7/17

Eye On The Day 7/17

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Arizona and Colorado become latest states to have mask requirements, new details on Washington Redskins sexual harassment allegations, and Country Time offering up “Littlest Bailout” for lemonade stands.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Eng aim to make it big, WI eye early wickets


Indian Express - Published

Eye Opener: Nearly 250,000 Americans will have died of COVID-19 by Election Day, model says

A new model predicts that almost 250,000 Americans will have died of the coronavirus by Election Day....
CBS News - Published

Eye Opener: Florida breaks U.S. record for single-day COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases are surging nationwide, but Florida has shattered the record for new single-day...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

Aegyovernon_17

HBD WONWOO 👽 RT @sevengasm: wonwoo knows... he knows... pls consider the fact that there is really something going on than what meets our eye. on his le… 4 hours ago

RealChadTrainer

ChadTrainer Day 17 of #JulyChallenge and #30days30burpees done. After yesterday's rest day, today's 100 pushup #burpees felt v… https://t.co/aBLK1ft1QS 6 hours ago

shadowconn

Stacey Carroll Interview with Benton Docks of AVIA I and II 1. What’s it like flying with Avia? I don’t know. It depends. Is she… https://t.co/WeucouW9Pv 9 hours ago

sushantbakshi

sushant bakshi https://t.co/WnrVCX9Ve7 How Indian stock markets might behave on July 17, 2020. Range can be 10550-10930 Buy on d… https://t.co/bWku99FFmX 18 hours ago

chowdahhead4

Woke Doge 💍💍💍💍💍💍 RT @AshburnDick: Welp its 10:17 and this is the current line up for the Reskins section at WaPo. Guess the story isn't dropping today... I… 21 hours ago

AshburnDick

SirAshburnRichard Welp its 10:17 and this is the current line up for the Reskins section at WaPo. Guess the story isn't dropping toda… https://t.co/3G2VkO5d65 21 hours ago

Mikolay_17

🔴Ostrybuch🔴 RT @officialpes: Four days to go! 🤩 This Saturday, catch the #eFootballProCup Group Stage Day 1 stream at 14:00 CEST! Keep an eye on our… 3 days ago

shadowconn

Stacey Carroll Interview with Benton Docks of AVIA I and II 1. What’s it like flying with Avia? I don’t know. It depends. Is she… https://t.co/hvXSiYvmDZ 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft will actually pay you to use Bing [Video]

Microsoft will actually pay you to use Bing

The majority of people use Google overBing. On any given day, the search enginereceives more than 40,000 searches per second,according to data from InternetLiveStats.However, you might just give Bing..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:19Published
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day July 16 [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day July 16

EYE ON THE DAY: Mask mandates across the U.S., updates on school reopenings, and Kanye West will be on a state’s ballot in November. What do you think of his presidential run?

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:17Published
Golf caddy demands compensation from Italian pensioner whose wayward shot hit her in the eye [Video]

Golf caddy demands compensation from Italian pensioner whose wayward shot hit her in the eye

A golf caddy is demanding compensation from an Italian pensioner after his wayward shot hit her in the eye. Phairin Kanthawong, 66, was taking Gaicoma, 65, round the course in Chiang Mai, northern..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published