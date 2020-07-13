Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Eye On The Day 7/17
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Arizona and Colorado become latest states to have mask requirements, new details on Washington Redskins sexual harassment allegations, and Country Time offering up “Littlest Bailout” for lemonade stands.
The majority of people use Google overBing. On any given day, the search enginereceives more than 40,000 searches per second,according to data from InternetLiveStats.However, you might just give Bing..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:19Published