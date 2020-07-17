Dr. Jason Barnett, Dekalb Co. Superintendent

Week.

We are just weeks away from the opening of schools across north alabama - a much different "back-to-school" because of the pandemic.

This morning - we're talking a look at dekalb county's "back to school plans to make sure to keep it's staff and your child safe.

Joining us now live via zoom is dekalb county schools superintendent dr. jason barnett dr. barnett - good morning we know that you have already released your reopening plan to open august 10th through the 14th.

For those who don't know, explain how that will work.

What physical changes have been made or will be made to keep students and school staff safe?

Let's talk tradition versus virtual learning plans that will be offered in dekalb county?

What if a parent decides they want to go traditional - then change to virtual, what do they need to know in order to make that happen?

As we have talked to you and other school leaders for months now, even after the state has given it's guidance, how are you preparing in the event the plan has to change?

We've posted your reopening plan on our website for parents and staff members to see.

Dekalb county schools superintendent dr. jason barnett .

