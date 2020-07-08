Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One Direction 10-year anniversary plans revealed
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
One Direction 10-year anniversary plans revealed

One Direction 10-year anniversary plans revealed

One Direction are marking their 10-year anniversary by offering fans an exciting online experience.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

One Direction One Direction English-Irish boy band

One Direction launching website for their 10th anniversary [Video]

One Direction launching website for their 10th anniversary

One Direction will give fans some new material to help them celebrate the band's 10th anniversary on July 23, with the launch of their new website.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:51Published
Louis Tomlinson exits Simon Cowell's record label [Video]

Louis Tomlinson exits Simon Cowell's record label

The 28-year-old singer took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal the split, which makes him the fifth and final former One Direction star to depart their former The X Factor U.K. mentor's company.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Liam Payne joins BBC Bitesize to explain his song lyrics [Video]

Liam Payne joins BBC Bitesize to explain his song lyrics

Liam Payne is helping the BBC’s education efforts – by sharing the meaning behind his song lyrics.The former One Direction star, 26, will appear on BBC Bitesize Daily Secondary.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

One Direction Is Celebrating Its 10-Year Anniversary in a Big Way: All the Details

Get ready, Directioners! One Direction is celebrating the band's 10-year anniversary in a big way....
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

One Direction : leur cadeau aux fans pour les 10 ans du groupe ! [Video]

One Direction : leur cadeau aux fans pour les 10 ans du groupe !

One Direction : leur cadeau aux fans pour les 10 ans du groupe ! Les Directioners peuvent se réjouir: malgré plusieurs années de silence, au cours desquelles les garçons du plus gros boys band au..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:17Published
One Direction vai lançar site repleto de conteúdo para celebrar 10º aniversário [Video]

One Direction vai lançar site repleto de conteúdo para celebrar 10º aniversário

Cantores vão compartilhar materiais novos com os fãs para ajudá-los a comemorar o 10º aniversário da banda em 23 de julho

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published
Which Boy Band Has the Best Album of the Last 30 Years? BTS, *NSYNC, One Direction, The Jonas Brothers or Backstreet Boys? | Bil [Video]

Which Boy Band Has the Best Album of the Last 30 Years? BTS, *NSYNC, One Direction, The Jonas Brothers or Backstreet Boys? | Bil

Which Boy Band Has the Best Album of the Last 30 Years? BTS, *NSYNC, One Direction, The Jonas Brothers or Backstreet Boys? | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:56Published