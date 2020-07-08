|
One Direction 10-year anniversary plans revealed
One Direction are marking their 10-year anniversary by offering fans an exciting online experience.
Louis Tomlinson exits Simon Cowell's record label
The 28-year-old singer took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal the split, which makes him the fifth and final former One Direction star to depart their former The X Factor U.K. mentor's company.
Liam Payne joins BBC Bitesize to explain his song lyrics
Liam Payne is helping the BBC’s education efforts – by sharing the meaning behind his song lyrics.The former One Direction star, 26, will appear on BBC Bitesize Daily Secondary.
Get ready, Directioners! One Direction is celebrating the band's 10-year anniversary in a big way....
E! Online - Published
