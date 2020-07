Warning the measure will be with us for a long period

Glasgow Times The First Minister says she has no plans to meet the Prime Minister as he visits Scotland tomorrow - but welcomes h… https://t.co/axToojiCqp 19 hours ago

AmicusCuriae RT @StaffsVegan : @Amicusc54803237 @Cyberstorm13 @elishaleann87 Boris picked up the stone and all his baby lice are now running wild and fre… 17 hours ago

Bishop Trains RT @GMB : After Boris Johnson's announcement that it's safe to return to public transport, @Nickdixonitv speaks to the managing director of… 5 minutes ago